‘Crisis of expression and creativity:’ Mapping downtown Madison's murals

“I had to internalize my protest,” he said. “I knew I didn't want to be in the riots ... I didn't want to be a victim, either. I guess I was thinking, how could I paint something to learn, to educate and to leave an impact?”

Artists were paid a $250 commission for each mural to cover the cost of supplies. To receive the money, artists had to sign a form releasing the right of reproduction of the piece. Several artists said that they’re also hoping to receive royalties from business owners who choose to keep and display the murals, but are not sure how to navigate that process.

“I've been trying to actually find some sort of legal guidance with this to see if I can possibly get royalties off of it, or some sort of income to … keep my name alive, and also to receive everything I can as an artist to keep doing art,” Catteruccia said.

Businesses are starting to remove the boards, leaving community members wondering about the fate of the murals.

Wolf said it would be difficult to collect and preserve the murals because the plywood material is full of formaldehyde and adhesives that degrade the paint over time.