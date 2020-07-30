‘Crisis of expression and creativity:’ Mapping downtown Madison's Black Lives Matter murals

When Batenga Obuseh’s husband gifted her a swatch of beautiful, red floral fabric from Africa, she planned to have it sewn into a dress. But after George Floyd’s murder, her perspective shifted.
“The red fabric that at one time had looked so beautiful now only represented blood,” she said.
Instead, Obuseh, along with her son, Kiyem, incorporated the material into a mural, which became a “healing wall” for them.
“This mural represented our metamorphosis through the storm of emotions from pain to peace,” she said.
Obuseh and Kiyem’s mural, located at the Overture Center for the Arts on State Street, is one of over 200 located in downtown Madison.
Since early June, State Street has functioned as an al fresco art gallery. When businesses boarded up their storefronts in the wake of ongoing protests against racism and police brutality, Karin Wolf of the Madison Arts Commission was tasked with finding a way to restore vibrancy to the street.
Within 48 hours, Wolf gathered a coalition of artists to create murals on the plywood, giving very little direction other than to simply react and express their feelings through art.
“It became this very monumental and really important site for people to process their grief and their anger and their feelings,” she said.
Wolf was initially conflicted about the project because she feared it would act as a “quick fix” to assuage the discomfort of residents.
“I actually believe in sitting with pain. I believe it teaches us things,” she said. “Whatever project we did; it couldn't be like, 'Let's bring our community together for healing.' It needed to be, 'Let's center the voices of people who've been directly impacted by racialized violence and provide a platform and a really prominent location for their expression.'”
In total, 84 artists painted 100 distinct murals on the half-mile stretch of State Street, though Wolf emphasized that the recorded number of artists is misleading because it doesn’t include collaborators or youth muralists. There are also over 100 other murals around the city by artists not affiliated with the project, which can be viewed along with the State Street murals on this map.
Now, the murals are gradually coming down, but those involved say they want to continue to uplift Black, Indigenous and people of color and provide them a space for free expression without fear of censorship or reprisal.
“We definitely need more opportunities for uncensored, creative expression and dialogue,” Wolf said.
Ideally, living in a democracy would allow people to express themselves without fear, she added.
“It was painful for me to see that that is not true. Because [if it was], there wouldn't have been such thirst and starvation for that experience," she said.
Obuseh echoed this sentiment, urging people not to view graffiti as “mere vandalism.”
“Look deeper and find out why these artists are crying to be heard,” she said.
The colors in Obuseh’s work represent her and her family’s healing progress throughout the days of creation. The mural’s three sections move from dark to light and include themes like housing discrimination, reparations, violence, pleas for transparency, government reform and improved police accountability and de-escalation training.
“This piece evolved over time as we worked through our various warring emotions,” she said.
Another artist, Tony Catteruccia, painted three murals—Malcolm X and George Floyd at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum (in collaboration with Lincoln Rust), Angela Davis at the Overture Center and a crying woman with a rose at Liquid.
“I had to internalize my protest,” he said. “I knew I didn't want to be in the riots ... I didn't want to be a victim, either. I guess I was thinking, how could I paint something to learn, to educate and to leave an impact?”
Artists were paid a $250 commission for each mural to cover the cost of supplies. To receive the money, artists had to sign a form releasing the right of reproduction of the piece. Several artists said that they’re also hoping to receive royalties from business owners who choose to keep and display the murals, but are not sure how to navigate that process.
“I've been trying to actually find some sort of legal guidance with this to see if I can possibly get royalties off of it, or some sort of income to … keep my name alive, and also to receive everything I can as an artist to keep doing art,” Catteruccia said.
Businesses are starting to remove the boards, leaving community members wondering about the fate of the murals.
Wolf said it would be difficult to collect and preserve the murals because the plywood material is full of formaldehyde and adhesives that degrade the paint over time.
Some places, like Genna’s Lounge and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, are keeping the murals to display inside. Others have already deteriorated beyond repair. The Madison Arts Commission is collecting the remaining murals and organizers are hoping to display them in a free exhibit that is accessible to those who have not made their way to State Street due to high risk for coronavirus.
From the beginning, Wolf urged artists to approach their work with a “spirit of impermanence.”
“There was this idea of creation and destruction,” she said. “We didn't know on day one, would it be standing on day two?”
She also hired a photographer to document the murals, and many other photographers did so independently or were hired by business owners.
“In an ephemeral project, it’s the documentation that becomes the lasting product,” she said.
Wolf said that moving forward, she hopes people will invest in future art instead of fixating on these particular murals, which were never meant to last forever.
“If you're a community center and you loved [a specific mural], hire that artist, because the artist still is looking for work and still has within them the same creativity that they exhibited on State Street," she said. "This doesn't have to be a scarcity issue. This can keep on growing.”
