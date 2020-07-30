‘Crisis of expression and creativity:’ Mapping downtown Madison's Black Lives Matter murals

“I've been trying to actually find some sort of legal guidance with this to see if I can possibly get royalties off of it, or some sort of income to … keep my name alive, and also to receive everything I can as an artist to keep doing art,” Catteruccia said.

Businesses are starting to remove the boards, leaving community members wondering about the fate of the murals.

Wolf said it would be difficult to collect and preserve the murals because the plywood material is full of formaldehyde and adhesives that degrade the paint over time.

Some places, like Genna’s Lounge and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, are keeping the murals to display inside. Others have already deteriorated beyond repair. The Madison Arts Commission is collecting the remaining murals and organizers are hoping to display them in a free exhibit that is accessible to those who have not made their way to State Street due to high risk for coronavirus.

From the beginning, Wolf urged artists to approach their work with a “spirit of impermanence.”