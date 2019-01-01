For the sixth year, Cap Times reporters asked several Madisonians to share their "bright ideas" for the new year. We will publish the 2019 edition of Bright Ideas throughout the week and in print on Jan. 2.
The magnitude and frequency of extreme rainfalls is increasing in many parts of the world, including the Midwestern United States. As a result, we need to reconsider the traditional methods that we use to design and manage infrastructure that is affected by flooding. At the same time, we need to reevaluate existing infrastructure designed under current standards. Applications range in scale from storm water management to flood risk management on large water bodies, such as the Yahara lakes.
Because of the damaging flooding that occurred this past summer, a Dane County technical committee is evaluating the effectiveness of various strategies for reducing flood risk on the Yahara lakes. The next step should be a much larger effort that applies state-of-the art methods for selecting risk mitigation strategies that can include everything from the construction of levees to land use regulations. Such an effort would estimate both the costs and benefits of alternative strategies in a framework that looks at possible flooding scenarios and their likelihood of occurring, including factoring in the impact of climate change. These strategies could be adopted locally, overseen by available county and municipal personnel who have expertise in flood-risk management.