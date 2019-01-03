For the sixth year, Cap Times reporters asked several Madisonians to share their "bright ideas" for the new year. We will publish the 2019 edition of Bright Ideas throughout the week and in print on Jan. 2.
Current dress codes make two assumptions: that the education of boys matters more than the education of girls, and that boys are unable to control their sexual actions if they see a girl’s skin.
These codes are not protecting anyone. The Rape Crisis Center works with several school gender equity clubs, and students tell us they are routinely sexually harassed in the hallways.
The truth is there’s no link between the way a student dresses and whether or not they’re sexually assaulted. There are places in the world where women are routinely bare-breasted and places where women are covered from head to toe; the prevalence of sexual assault doesn’t change.
Students in Madison East High School’s Gender Equity Club are conducting a survey of all students in their school to determine how the dress code currently affects them. Principal Mike Hernandez suggested they share their findings with the MMSD School Board.
We would like to see the removal of restrictions on clothing like strap width, bare midriffs, and skirt or short length. The students also want to add language in the dress codes to prohibit body shaming and the targeting of students of color.
Dress codes should reduce real violence by banning clothing that slanders someone’s gender or gender identification, ability, ethnicity, race or religion.
Students also want dress codes to be equally enforced, instead of arbitrary regulation that tends to pick on girls and femme people, people of color, and students who wear plus-size clothing. Teachers should be trained on microaggressions, sexualized language, and trauma in order to prevent their own biases from affecting their perception of this issue.