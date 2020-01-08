This is the seventh edition of the Cap Times’ annual Bright Ideas feature, where our reporters reach out to area newsmakers, community leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, activists and educators and ask what ideas they have for the future.

We have found that this time of year, when many of us try to take a few days to rest and ponder the past and the future, is great for reconnecting with some of our sources to find out what they’re working on. What we end up with isn’t always newsworthy, but it is often food for thought. Many ideas shared in previous years have turned into community discussions or tangible initiatives.