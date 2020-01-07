Bright Ideas 2020: Help black entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses

Bright Ideas are back! Leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and people who are doing interesting things share their bright ideas for 2020 with the Cap Times. Find them posted here throughout the week and in print on Jan. 8.

Rock County Jumpstart is an incubator and accelerator for black entrepreneurs. We offer the tools, education and resources black entrepreneurs need to start, grow, and sustain a business in Rock County.

Rock County Jumpstart fills a huge void by providing services that aren't currently available for black entrepreneurs in Beloit, Janesville and surrounding areas. We've identified 65 current business owners who need everything from sales training to leadership development. During our initial needs assessment, these entrepreneurs stated they've been unable to find the training, resources and support they need. In addition, the needs assessment also identified the training our entrepreneurs need from us sooner rather than later.