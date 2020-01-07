Bright Ideas 2020: Go paperless for committee meeting registrations in the state Capitol

Bright Ideas are back! Leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and people who are doing interesting things share their bright ideas for 2020 with the Cap Times. Find them posted here throughout the week and in print on Jan. 8.

Erin Gillitzer, records and journal clerk: Our goal is starting in 2021 to have all Senate committees use electronic registrations (for public hearings at the Capitol).

Ted Blazel, sergeant at arms: The old system is a paper system. So people show up and fill out a hearing slip with their information: name, address and then the bill and whether they're speaking in favor, opposed or for information only. And then that slip is given to the committee clerk, and that is what the clerk and the committee chair use to call people (to testify) and register which individuals came to the committee. We tried to mimic in large degree the paper slip into electronic form with some tweaks (under our 2019 pilot program).

Gillitzer: So they can walk up and (sign in) with kiosks already set up. Also they can scan a QR code, which takes them to the website, and we also have the website written out if they don't have a way to scan the QR code.