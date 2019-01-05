For the sixth year, Cap Times reporters asked several Madisonians to share their "bright ideas" for the new year. We will publish the 2019 edition of Bright Ideas throughout the week and in print on Jan. 2.
This office would be able to make institution-wide guidelines and policies around diversity and anti-racism — and other “isms” — for students, staff and faculty. They would be able to enforce these guidelines in a way that leads to transformative justice. It would also give agency of writing diversity plans to communities of color (students especially).
This idea has been around for several generations of UW students, but it never really happened, and I think it points to how a lot of diversity initiatives are often budget-based instead of equity or morally based.
What this office would do is twofold. There needs to be data collection. We recently put out our first campus climate survey in 2015. While that's a good start, there needs to be some sort of method of collecting data that not only measures the climate as a whole, but also how students interact with faculty and staff.
Then there’s the accountability aspect. Let's say if a professor is continuously microaggressive in a class, or there are complaints about their behavior, and students of marginalized identities consistently feel disrespected or feel unsafe. There needs to be a way for the university to have that professor to attend a workshop, or if worse comes to worse, have some kind of financial intervention.
This office exists in other universities already. Penn State made this happen. Their chancellor recognized a need, and started this new office. At the UW, the chancellor needs to recognize that our current diversity-based offices, while they're doing data collection, they're not doing much in terms of action. It's not enough.