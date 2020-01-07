Bright Ideas 2020: Don't let your attitude be seasonal

I have a concert every year called Gospel Carols. I take regular Christmas carols and kind of tweak them to gospel style. The audience has grown over the last few years; there were over 1,000 people there last year: white, black, Hispanic, Jewish, religious and nonreligious — just a potpourri of music enthusiasts. I'm thinking that maybe I should have a series of concerts throughout the year to have this group of people show up, to keep doing music that can affect change in people's lives.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What I like to instill at concerts is not only the musicality and the fun of what goes on. I like to instill hope, love, peace, happiness and joy. This season just exudes a warmth and inviting atmosphere. Just because of the holiday season, people's mindsets change. People are in that giving mode, a relaxed mode, more compassionate. There's a coming together of people from different walks of life.

Why can't we have this type of seasonal change of thought and heart throughout the year? What makes this last month so different, just because we get time off and there's a tree in our house? We're the same people after January 1st. So why can't we be the same as we were before January 1st?

—Leotha Stanley, director of Mt. Zion Gospel Choir and organizer of Gospel Carols concert

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.