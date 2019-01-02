Try 1 month for 99¢
Dana Maya at her house.

 SHARON VANORNY

12 days-count

since the longest night,

& darkest dark: Solstice,

which means sun-stop

     so Stop, then.  

     Tilt your face

     to see—

what’s coming at you like a dark horse

with the improbable name Bright

Light coming our way is inevitable.  

 

Our planet on the ellipse

of the solar system, rounds

the bend, to win once again.

Ever tried to stop the spring?

it’s equally fruitless to shade

the bright ideas of people

each mind’s a sun lighting

its own landscape:

dependable brilliance.

     Lower the house-lights now:  

     our human shine’s on show.

