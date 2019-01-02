12 days-count
since the longest night,
& darkest dark: Solstice,
which means sun-stop
so Stop, then.
Tilt your face
to see—
what’s coming at you like a dark horse
with the improbable name Bright
Light coming our way is inevitable.
Our planet on the ellipse
of the solar system, rounds
the bend, to win once again.
Ever tried to stop the spring?
it’s equally fruitless to shade
the bright ideas of people
each mind’s a sun lighting
its own landscape:
dependable brilliance.
Lower the house-lights now:
our human shine’s on show.