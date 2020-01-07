Bright Ideas 2020: Connect bike share with public transit

Bright Ideas are back! Leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and people who are doing interesting things share their bright ideas for 2020 with the Cap Times. Find them posted here throughout the week and in print on Jan. 8.

Since the Madison BCycle bike share system converted to electric assist bikes, ridership has been at an all-time high. More and more people are looking at bike share as a viable transit option or as an addition to existing options.

A unified payment system that integrates public transit (bus) and bike share would provide greater convenience for multi-modal transit users. Customers would be able to use one transit card for either system, making it easier for a person to choose the best transportation mode at the time or to switch transportation modes on a single trip.

Granted, there probably are quite a few business and technical challenges that would have to be resolved to make this kind of multi-modal transit integration happen in Madison. It is encouraging to see that other cities are working toward this, or have implemented this (Los Angeles, for example).

—As told to Abigail Becker

