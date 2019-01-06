For the sixth year, Cap Times reporters asked several Madisonians to share their "bright ideas" for the new year. We will publish the 2019 edition of Bright Ideas throughout the week and in print on Jan. 2.
I’d like to see Madison and its county and state-level partners help more households access fresh, local food in the places where they regularly shop and eat.
This is easier said than done. Improving the availability of fresh and local food is a challenge for both farmers and food vendors. Many residents live in neighborhoods without full-service supermarkets. For transportation-challenged households, this can make trips to the grocery store costly and infrequent. Increasing fresh food options in small ethnic markets, and in institutions like schools, could bring fresh, local food within reach for more residents.
However, limited on-site storage and high delivery costs make it difficult for many institutions and independent grocers to consistently provide affordable, fresh options. At the same time, consolidation in the food distribution industry has driven up costs for farmers and reduced the number of ways they can get their products to market.
Food terminals (also called wholesale produce markets) are a strategy used in U.S. cities including Boston, San Francisco, Baltimore and Syracuse to overcome storage and delivery challenges. Local governments partner with the private sector to establish food terminals, creating market access for independent farmers, distributors and buyers.
By renting space to a mix of food distributors, wholesalers, retailers and other food businesses, food terminals provide important off-site storage space and one-stop shopping for small grocers. They also serve as a place to bring together products from multiple suppliers—also known as “aggregation.” Aggregation provides a reliable supply of food or high volume food buyers, such as schools and hospitals. Meanwhile, “cross-docks” at these facilities provide simultaneous pick-up and drop-off points, helping to move fresh product quickly.
A food terminal and cross-dock could ultimately help more Madison residents access local food, address challenges faced by local food businesses and benefit Wisconsin farmers.