Bright ideas, a poem

Being asked to write a poem about bright ideas

For a poet could be taken in one of three ways

Why wasn’t I asked to give you a bright idea

Bright ideas are like a flashlight in your face at night

and you are often blinded by the force of the light

and not quite sure what you just saw

Or that bright ideas is what poetry is really all about.

First there would have to be rules about writing bright ideas

The first rule would be…

Does the bright idea do as little harm as possible?

There was an internet firm that sought to “do no harm”

I think they set their goal so high

It was inevitable that they would fail

By forgetting to account for human frailty

The second rule would be…

Does the bright idea bring us together, does it build community?

Like the energy you feel in the middle of a rock concert