Bright ideas, a poem

Being asked to write a poem about bright ideas
For a poet could be taken in one of three ways
Why wasn’t I asked to give you a bright idea
Bright ideas are like a flashlight in your face at night
and you are often blinded by the force of the light
and not quite sure what you just saw
Or that bright ideas is what poetry is really all about.
First there would have to be rules about writing bright ideas
The first rule would be…
Does the bright idea do as little harm as possible?
There was an internet firm that sought to “do no harm”
I think they set their goal so high
It was inevitable that they would fail
By forgetting to account for human frailty
The second rule would be…
Does the bright idea bring us together, does it build community?
Like the energy you feel in the middle of a rock concert
All feeling the same vibe at the same time, with nothing to worry about
Being able to glimpse the possibility of a better world
You have free articles remaining.
In the midst of sweating humanity.
The third rule would be…
What are the unintended consequences of the bright idea?
With technology, the shiny object always gets our attention
Often, before we know it, we are set off in another direction
Going somewhere we had originally not planned nor thought about
There is an unsettling feeling that we have been “set up’ somehow
Not quite positive about that, but positive enough to worry
Which I think is often worse…
My final thoughts are not a rule but a word of caution…
As you read these words on bright ideas
I believe in the power of words
The power of community
The power of limiting the harm we do
and the power of unintended consequences
I believe the real power of bright ideas
Is how we look for the vision behind the bright ideas
Absorb it in our DNA through our mind and body
And take the next steps to make the bright idea into reality
That is the true power of bright ideas….