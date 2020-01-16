As a woman in construction, Dawn McIntosh is a rare owner

McIntosh is also focused on providing youth with opportunities to break into different fields in the construction and development industry. Skilled trades like plumbing, siding, roofing and electricity have not been the focus in schools, McIntosh said.

“There aren’t many women in this industry but I also want to get more youth involved,” McIntosh said. “The apprenticeship programs for electricians or plumbers often pay the apprentices to learn the trade and that’s a big deal compared to kids who go through four-year colleges. Many of them end up with all this debt and still don’t know what they want to do.”

McIntosh served on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity for six years and said that experience helped shape where she is now. She is in the process of hiring staff for CLE and has approximately 60 contractors working with her across the county, many of whom she has worked with for over a decade. But, for her, it all goes back to volunteering with Habitat.