A new duck in town: Madison Mallards' rebrand has a vintage look

In recent years, many minor league baseball teams have taken their attempts at rebranding to ridiculous lengths. The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Savannah Bananas, Akron Rubber Ducks and Hartford Yard Goats have all received a level of notoriety for their new identities, complete with intricate uniforms and hat logos.
The Mallards, Madison’s wildly successful college summer baseball team, were looking to freshen their own identity coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and a canceled 2020 season. Did owners at Big Top Baseball, led by president Vern Stenman, consider a similar overhaul?
“I think that most of the time with those teams there's one or two things, a change in ownership or they really kind of bottomed out and maybe weren't connecting with the fans,” Stenman said in an interview last week. “The Mallards are doing well ... but the answer to your question is yes. Absolutely. We thought about it.”
The team at Planet Propaganda designed the identity of Forward Madison F.C., the soccer team owned by Big Top. They helped put those thoughts in Stenman’s head.
“Did he tell you about the Muskellards?” Planet CEO Dana Lytle asked over the phone earlier this week.
Imagine a creature with the flat bill and webbed feet of a mallard duck and the serpentine body and fins of muskellunge — or “muskie” — fish. The Muskies were an Oakland A’s Class A minor league team that played at Warner Park from 1982 to 1993.
“And then there was this lore of Bozho, the mythical Lake Mendota monster,” Lytle said. “It was a bunch of crazy ideas. I think they appreciated the thinking. It was too far, obviously, but I think they appreciated the thought and the opportunity to push those ideas.”
Calling his shot
Ultimately, the team and designers stayed with the Mallards and built a new look for the team as it enters its 21st year at Warner Park. This duck will be the third logo used by the team, representing to Stenman a desire to strengthen the connection between the team and the city, specifically the north side.
“Kind of a fun little reference in here that you might not see right away is that he's calling his shot, like Babe Ruth. But he's also pointing to the north side of Madison, which is home,” Stenman said. “And there's a lot of interesting things happening — good and bad — on the north side of Madison.
“We’re trying to do some things to make the return of the Mallards after a tough year connect with people who have also probably had a tough year and try to do some positive things.”
Trying to represent those ideas in a logo was a “challenging challenge,” Lytle said. His team at Planet is made up of people who have watched games at the Duck Pond and have their own relationship with the team.
“We wanted to play up Madison and wanted to be a little quirky and a little bit off, too,” Lytle said. “That’s the fun part. You want to be attention grabbing but you also want it to be interesting.
“The appeal is young kids all the way up to, who knows? You’ve got a huge demographic that goes out there, from baseball fans to people who just want to have a good time and grab a beer, not even watch the game.”
Vintage feel
The first Mallard, which debuted with the team in 2001, was a goofy cartoon, complete with sideways baseball hat. It matched the spontaneous and oddball character of the Duck Pond experience.
A 2011 redesign brought in a fierce duck that meant business, reflecting upgrades made to the ballpark and a professional front office operation that would soon expand into other markets — the organization adopted the Big Top name as it added teams in Wisconsin Rapids, Kenosha and Green Bay while assuming operations at Breese Stevens Field and starting the Forward soccer team.
This new duck, logo and “M” letter have a vintage feel, said Lytle.
“We definitely wanted it to still feel relevant today. We definitely didn’t want it to be cartoony,” Lytle said. “Classic, old-school, but not replicating old school retro, just nods to that stuff.”
Planet designers poured over classic logos and sketched dozens of ducks (“It’s amazing how much you can change just with an eye,” Lytle said) and forwarded them to Stenman and his team.
“They gave us like this one presentation was like 100 pencil sketches of ducks. And it was the worst moment of my life,” Stenman said with a laugh. “It was cool, it was fun, but in the moment, it was just overwhelming. But then you're able to pull from it, tell them what we liked. And then they can boil it back down to what was going to work for us.”
And while there’s nothing about a mallard that inherently says Madison, Stenman and Lytle hope the other touches on the main logo, along with other promotions to be unveiled throughout the season, help to strengthen the connection between the team and the city.
“I think the standard has kind of changed where things are becoming more and more local every day,” Stenman said. “I think it was really we're getting a better understanding of the potential of what a brand can do, and making sure that we were maximizing that potential.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.