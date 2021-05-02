A new duck in town: Madison Mallards' rebrand has a vintage look

Planet designers poured over classic logos and sketched dozens of ducks (“It’s amazing how much you can change just with an eye,” Lytle said) and forwarded them to Stenman and his team.

“They gave us like this one presentation was like 100 pencil sketches of ducks. And it was the worst moment of my life,” Stenman said with a laugh. “It was cool, it was fun, but in the moment, it was just overwhelming. But then you're able to pull from it, tell them what we liked. And then they can boil it back down to what was going to work for us.”

And while there’s nothing about a mallard that inherently says Madison, Stenman and Lytle hope the other touches on the main logo, along with other promotions to be unveiled throughout the season, help to strengthen the connection between the team and the city.

“I think the standard has kind of changed where things are becoming more and more local every day,” Stenman said. “I think it was really we're getting a better understanding of the potential of what a brand can do, and making sure that we were maximizing that potential.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.