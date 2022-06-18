"A big family reunion": Madison celebrates Juneteenth with parade and in Penn Park

It was well past noon, and Annie Weatherby-Flowers hadn't stopped moving since 6:15 a.m.

She had just officially kicked off Saturday's Juneteenth celebration, after organizing a parade from Fountain of Life Church to Penn Park. All morning long, with a small cadre of volunteers, Weatherby-Flowers oversaw the transformation of the park into a staging area replete with tents, stages, food trucks, vendors and celebrators.

So finally, with the festivities well underway, music emanating from speakers, a youth drum group performing on stage and revelers enjoying lunch, Weatherby-Flowers took a seat in the 75-degree heat.

"The first (Juneteenth) was held in Texas," she said. "You know it was warm outside."

Juneteenth, which occurs on Sunday and is observed on Monday, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday, recognized by the federal government in 2021, marks when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865 -- two months after the Civil War's end and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Weatherby-Flowers, an employee of Madison Public Library, has helped lead Juneteenth celebrations in Madison since 1989, initially alongside her friend Mona Adams Winston. The festivities began in the morning, as organizations and groups paraded down South Park Street, carrying banners and chatting with neighbors on the sidewalk.

At the park, funk, R&B and rap emanated from speakers. In the main tent, children joined adults on stage for "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song considered the Black national anthem. Later, the African American Council of Churches choir performed, combining congregants from African American churches across the area.

Near the park's entrance, a youth dance troupe clad in neon green and purple uniforms performed as attendees cheered them on. On the courts, teenagers warmed up for the basketball tournament that would take place later in the afternoon.

Madison police Capt. Mike Hanson estimated the crowd was between 400 and 600 people at its largest, though the numbers fluctuated throughout the day as partygoers came and left the park.

"Back in our heyday, it was 15,000 people in this park," Weatherby-Flowers said.

Under tents, vendors sold T-shirts and clothes. Madison Public Library handed out tote bags, while Public Health Madison and Dane County offered COVID-19 vaccines and tests. Police officers tended a grill, and across the park, revelers stood in long lines for food trucks and stands where chefs grilled burgers, fish and ribs.

Sharell Edwards, of Milwaukee, said the celebration was "beautiful," adding that she appreciated its "family-oriented nature."

Richard Jones Jr., of Madison, said the event reminded him of a "big family reunion" -- Throughout the park, old friends hugged and shook hands.

"You see people you haven't seen or talked to in a while," said Jones, who moved to Madison in 2004 and has attended the celebration every summer since.

"I love seeing it, people in the Black community coming together," added Alexandrea Cordell, 24, of Madison.

"There's a lot of vibrancy back at Penn Park," Jones said. "After COVID, there's a resurgence of energy."

The event went online in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year marked the celebration's return to Penn Park. But the Kujichagulia Center, the group responsible for organizing the celebration, has held on to much of the online programming introduced in 2020, for people to "look, and talk, read and hear" about their history, politics and health issues facing the Black community, Weatherby-Flowers said.

Edwards said the event and Juneteenth as a whole serve as a "reminder" of the difficulties African Americans have faced throughout American history.

Last year, the event took a more somber tone at its outset, beginning by remembering those who had died from COVID-19 — a disproportionately Black segment of the population.

As midterm elections approach, Democratic politics also emanated through the celebration. Governor Tony Evers spoke at the parade staging location, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes walked in the parade and spoke during the celebration's opening remarks.

"I'm really proud of the traditions we have in this state celebrating Juneteenth," Barnes said. "It's a good time to think about the things we have to look forward to in the future and all the work that's ahead of us," he said.

"We're just building the community," Barnes said. "That's not just important in election cycles. That's important as a society, as a state."

Scattered throughout the celebration, tables from groups including Dane County Democrats and the League of Women Voters offered placards and a chance to register to vote.

"Politically, people are forgetting what happened, and it's interfering with our future," Weatherby-Flowers said.

Passing down knowledge and traditions — on topics as hefty as politics and as simple as the history of the game jacks — was key to the entire event, she said.

"We want our kids to know what we experienced, so they continue to know their history," Weatherby-Flowers said.

