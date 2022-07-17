25 years of Monona Terrace: The building through the years

Monona Terrace is celebrating 25 years since its opening. Designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the building has long hosted beloved city traditions like Concerts on the Rooftop and the Ironman Competition. It has also boasted several nationally recognized events including the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2020 and the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2022.

Here are key moments in the building’s history:

1938

Time Magazine names Frank Lloyd Wright the “greatest architect of the twentieth century.” The same year, Wright generates his first proposal for Monona Terrace. Local newspapers refer to the project as the “Dream Civic Center,” linking the state Capitol with Lake Monona. The plan fails the County Board by one vote.

1941 Wright proposes a new Monona Terrace Plan after voters approve funding for a city auditorium.

1954

Madison voters approve $4 million for an auditorium and civic center. Wright is approved as the architect of Monona Terrace while the site for the project is selected.

1957

A bill reducing the height of a lakefront building on the Monona Terrace site halts construction on the project for two years, while Wright completes his final outlines on the project.

1959

The law prohibiting construction at the Monona Terrace is repealed the same year Wright dies at age 91.

1966The city plans for the “Monona Basin,” a project that will encompass 3 miles along the shore and include a 2,500-seat performing arts center. Mayor Otto Festge halts the project because construction bids are well over budget.

1974The Monona Basin and civic center project are eliminated by a referendum vote.

1980

All proposals for a convention center on the current Monona Terrace site fail.

1990-1992

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin urges civic leaders to transform Wright’s 1959 civic center plans into a convention facility. Voters approve the project.

1992-1994

The city receives funding for the facility; it receives $6.71 million through the City of Madison hotel room tax and bonds, support from the state of Wisconsin, assistance from Dane County and over $8 million in private donations.

1994Construction begins on the Monona Terrace project.

1997

The Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center opens nearly 60 years after work on the project began.

1998

The first Concerts on the Rooftop are held at Monona Terrace. The community concert series continues today and showcases local and regional bands.

2002

Ironman Wisconsin, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, begins at Monona Terrace. Today, more than 2,500 athletes compete by swimming 2.4 miles in Lake Monona, biking 112 miles and running a full marathon.

2005

Monona Terrace surpasses $50 million in annual economic impact.

2013

Monona Terrace updates its controversial burnt-orange carpet as part of a $2.5 million renovation.

2014

Monona Terrace adds a gallery exhibit space to honor Frank Lloyd Wright’s journey with Monona Terrace. The exhibit includes photos, videos, audio clips and artifacts.

2020Just one week before operations halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monona Terrace hosts the World Championship Cheese Contest.

2022

Madison hosts the 90th annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors at Monona Terrace. The conference is a national forum for mayors representing larger cities in the nation.

In July, the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center celebrates 25 years in Madison.

— AVANI KALRA, State Journal