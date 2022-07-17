 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

25 years of Monona Terrace: The building through the years

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline7

Frank Lloyd Wright's Monona Terrace project in February of 1956. 

 THE CAPITAL TIMES

Monona Terrace is celebrating 25 years since its opening. Designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the building has long hosted beloved city traditions like Concerts on the Rooftop and the Ironman Competition. It has also boasted several nationally recognized events including the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2020 and the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2022.

Here are key moments in the building’s history:

1938

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline9

Frank Lloyd Wright explaining Monona Terrace plans in October 1953. 

Time Magazine names Frank Lloyd Wright the “greatest architect of the twentieth century.” The same year, Wright generates his first proposal for Monona Terrace. Local newspapers refer to the project as the “Dream Civic Center,” linking the state Capitol with Lake Monona. The plan fails the County Board by one vote.

People are also reading…

1941 Wright proposes a new Monona Terrace Plan after voters approve funding for a city auditorium.

1954

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline5

Anita Towers, Albert Peters, Mrs. Wallace Mitchell and Randall Nack admiring a model of the proposed Monona Terrace Civic Center. 

Madison voters approve $4 million for an auditorium and civic center. Wright is approved as the architect of Monona Terrace while the site for the project is selected.

1957

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline10

Teenage supporters of the proposed Monona Terrace Auditorium, which was banned by the State Legislature. 

A bill reducing the height of a lakefront building on the Monona Terrace site halts construction on the project for two years, while Wright completes his final outlines on the project.

1959

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline11

Frank Lloyd Wright posing in a chair. He was 84-years-old. 

The law prohibiting construction at the Monona Terrace is repealed the same year Wright dies at age 91.

1966The city plans for the “Monona Basin,” a project that will encompass 3 miles along the shore and include a 2,500-seat performing arts center. Mayor Otto Festge halts the project because construction bids are well over budget.

1974The Monona Basin and civic center project are eliminated by a referendum vote.

1980

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline12

Original drawings of the Monona Terrace Auditorium and Civic Center on display at the Madison Business Establishment.

All proposals for a convention center on the current Monona Terrace site fail.

1990-1992

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline8

Frank Lloyd Wright's Monona Terrace project plans from 1956.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin urges civic leaders to transform Wright’s 1959 civic center plans into a convention facility. Voters approve the project.

1992-1994

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline13

A 1992 mock up of Monona Terrace. 

The city receives funding for the facility; it receives $6.71 million through the City of Madison hotel room tax and bonds, support from the state of Wisconsin, assistance from Dane County and over $8 million in private donations.

1994Construction begins on the Monona Terrace project.

1997

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline14

Architect Tony Puttnam, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright, handing out pieces of the giant ribbon draped above the Monona Terrace entrance in 1997.

The Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center opens nearly 60 years after work on the project began.

1998

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline6

Madison's County Concert on top of the Monona Terrace rooftop in 2017. 

The first Concerts on the Rooftop are held at Monona Terrace. The community concert series continues today and showcases local and regional bands.

2002

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline3

Athletes head down the Monona Terrace ramp to begin the biking leg of the 2015 Ironman competition on Sunday, September 13, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin

Ironman Wisconsin, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, begins at Monona Terrace. Today, more than 2,500 athletes compete by swimming 2.4 miles in Lake Monona, biking 112 miles and running a full marathon.

2005

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline15

Monona Terrace frequently hosts meetings and conventions that brought in visitors from around the world. 

Monona Terrace surpasses $50 million in annual economic impact.

2013

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline4

New carpet and medallion designs are part of the renovations done at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center .

Monona Terrace updates its controversial burnt-orange carpet as part of a $2.5 million renovation.

2014

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline16

Christopher Carr of Los Angeles talking with Pedro Guerrero, Frank Lloyd Wright's personal photographer in 1997.

Monona Terrace adds a gallery exhibit space to honor Frank Lloyd Wright’s journey with Monona Terrace. The exhibit includes photos, videos, audio clips and artifacts.

2020Just one week before operations halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monona Terrace hosts the World Championship Cheese Contest.

2022

071522-wsj-news-terrace-timeline2

Monona Terrace at night. 

Madison hosts the 90th annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors at Monona Terrace. The conference is a national forum for mayors representing larger cities in the nation.

In July, the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center celebrates 25 years in Madison.

— AVANI KALRA, State Journal

— AVANI KALRA, State Journal

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics