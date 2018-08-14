If you are awakened by rumbling trucks and carts being banged around early Wednesday morning, it's just the city streets crews getting a jump on the massive amount of garbage and recyclables in the Downtown moving day area.
Thousands of young people are leaving their old apartments and moving into new ones this week, leaving behind tons of stuff in garbage and recycling carts along the curbs.
The Streets Division announced on Tuesday collecting the stuff will start early and will continue through Friday, with the number of trucks assigned to the cleanup depending on how much still needs to be collected.
"Crews will be emptying the refuse and recycling carts and collecting large items such as furniture," said Bryan Johnson of the Streets Division.
The carts will be emptied regularly in the moving day area, so if you have more material to put into carts after they are filled, check a little later to see if they are emptied already so you can use them again.
Last year, crews collected over a million pounds of stuff during the moving days, stuff that was hauled to the landfill.