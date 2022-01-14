City clears Downtown building with Paisan's to again reopen

A Downtown Madison office building that houses Paisan's restaurant was cleared Friday to reopen again after the city's building inspection agency last month ordered it closed for a second time because the property owner was not keeping up with required inspections of a degrading underground garage.
In a letter Friday to the property owner, the city's Building Inspection Division said the common spaces of the 12-story structure at 131 W. Wilson St. were "in a safe stable condition for public use" following a month-long second closure.
The city initially ordered the property shut in September due to structural concerns in a garage raised in an engineering report, and occupants of the building — constructed in 1971 — reportedly feeling a shaking or swaying feeling inside.
The property management company, Executive Management Inc., installed thousands of temporary shoring posts in the three-story, underground parking garage, which had been on the city's radar for years because of degrading conditions like exposed rebar and fallen concrete.
It was allowed to reopen in October, but the Building Inspection Division issued a second no occupancy permit in December after Executive Management failed to comply with required monitoring and inspection of the garage and shoring system.
The owners of Paisan's — a longtime Italian restaurant on the first floor of the building — took the issue to court, and a Dane County judge ordered the property owners to pay for the continuous inspections and monitoring.
The Building Inspection Division's letter on Friday said "steps taken to resume inspection and certification of the underground parking garage are acceptable and ensure the structural capacity of the building has been sufficiently maintained."
Under the new requirements to reopen, the shoring system needs to be inspected and certified every two weeks, and the condition of the entire underground garage, which remains closed, has to be monitored by an independent structural engineer at least once every three months, according to the city's letter.
The city reiterated the shoring posts "do not represent a permanent repair of the parking garage and are only sufficient to allow use of the building while a permanent repair is completed," which has previously been estimated to run in the millions.