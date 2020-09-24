City announces first five Public Market vendors, with each getting $19,000

She said she got a lot out of the classes she took through MarketReady and the personal business coach the program provided. Most importantly, Jackson said, she got help putting together a website. "I knew how to sell myself, but I didn't have the information on how to do a website."

Jackson said she also learned how to price her food better and how to pay herself. "That was something I wasn't doing."

Namgyal Ponsar opened her first Little Tibet food cart in 2016 with her brothers Tharten Tsering and Thinley Tenzin. The next year, she applied and got selected to participate in the MarketReady program.

Besides hours of educational workshops, one-on-one business consultation and training, they visited three public markets and had many peer-to-peer support group meetings.

In 2018, the siblings opened their second food cart, and that same year were selected as one of 15 entrepreneurs to get a $2,500 grant from the MarketReady program. Last year, they opened the restaurant Little Tibet on East Johnson Street. In May, Ponsar applied for the $19,000 grant to be used towards developing a fast-casual counter service concept at the market.