Dane County’s most popular sunflower event has been canceled this year due to safety and parking concerns, but another farm is stepping up to fill the void.
Pope Farm Conservancy, which hosted the free Sunflower Days event annually at 7440 W. Old Sauk Road in the town of Middleton, announced the cancellation on its website, citing “incredible growth” in the number of visitors in recent years combined with limited parking at the site.
Stepping into the breach, Eugster’s Farm in Stoughton is hosting its first Sunflower Days event this year.
The 10-day event runs through Aug. 5. A $6 admission price includes access to the sunflower patch and a petting farm at 3865 Highway 138.
“Last year alone, we estimated over 92,000 people came to PFC during the 9-days of Sunflower Days,” the Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to all those who attended and especially to our dedicated volunteers who committed many, many hours to make this event run smoothly. We are unsure at this time if and when the sunflowers will be planted in the future.”
The Friends group and Pope Farm Conservancy did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.
Middleton Town Administrator David Shaw said the amount of parking in the rural area was not adequate for the number of people who went last year.
“There are some lots available that are usually sufficient enough during the year, but during Sunflower Days it’s not enough,” Shaw said. “People parked either at the Middleton Community Church or at the town hall, and we ran into some safety issues last year and the year before. We want to make sure people are safe.”
Shaw said there were concerns because pedestrians were used to more urban drivers and the drivers were not accustomed to having pedestrians crossing the roads.
Instead of acres of sunflowers, Shaw said, the conservancy this year planted corn or soybeans.
Pope Farm Conservancy is still open daily from sunrise to sunset for hiking, viewing wildlife and farm fields, and informational tours about Native American history in the area.
It’s not known whether the conservancy will be bringing back the sunflower event next year.
Sunflower Days started unexpectedly in 2007 after the conservancy planted acres of the cheery, yellow plants, attracting hundreds and then thousands of people to the farm.
The overwhelmingly positive response inspired the conservancy to continue planting sunflowers in the ensuing years, and the event became more popular.
The free event allowed visitors to walk along the edges of sunflower fields that spanned nine acres, with ample opportunity for pictures or picnics.
