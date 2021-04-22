Cigarette tossed in planter pot caused porch fire on North Side, authorities say

A cigarette tossed in a planter pot caused a porch fire Tuesday afternoon on the North Side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

A driver passing by noticed smoke along the eaves of a residence in the 900 block of Nancy Lanes and called 911 to report it shortly after 12:45 p.m., fire spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

The driver pulled over and knocked on the door to alert the homeowner, but no one was home, Schuster said.

Engine 10 arrived within minutes of the 911 call, pulled a hose line to the front door and quickly extinguished the fire, limiting damage to wood decking and home siding to a value of about $500, Schuster said.

Firefighters peered through a window and surveyed the area with a thermal imaging camera to confirm the fire did not extend into the home, Schuster said.

The homeowner was contacted and returned home shortly after the fire was discovered and extinguished, Schuster said.

The department offered these recommendations:

• Discard cigarettes in a container that won’t catch on fire, such as an approved ashtray, metal coffee canister, or bucket with sand.