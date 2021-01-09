Church's stance on abortion made for difficult president choice for Madison bishop

The Catholic Church’s staunch opposition to abortion made the Nov. 3 presidential election a particularly wrenching choice for devout members of the faith.
Joe Biden is a practicing Catholic but favors abortion rights. Donald Trump is a thrice-married confirmed Presbyterian and nondenominational Christian whose ethical lapses are legion but whose opposition to abortion as president has been unwavering.
On Sept. 23, Madison Catholic Diocese Bishop Donald Hying sought to provide some guidance.
Abortion is the “preeminent moral issue facing our nation,” Hying wrote in an issue of the Catholic Herald, echoing the stance of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
At the same time, he quoted the group as saying “there may be times when a Catholic who rejects a candidate’s unacceptable position even on policies promoting an intrinsically evil act may reasonably decide to vote for that candidate for other morally grave reasons.”
Hying then made his own approach clear: “Personally, I cannot vote for a presidential candidate who advocates for the continued legalization of abortion.”
Charlie Clark, a member of the liberal Catholic reform group Call to Action, was among those who took Hying’s guidance as telling Catholics they couldn’t vote for Biden, and it further soured him on a bishop whose down-to-earth approach had given him hope.
Clark, of Platteville, pointed to a range of other issues — from the death penalty to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA — on which liberal Catholic groups say Biden’s positions better align with church teachings.
Hying’s stance on the election helped “close the door with regard to any hope of working with this man to bring the Madison Diocese back to a progressive, reasonably run diocese,” he said.
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Hying said it isn’t that simple.
“Some people took that as meaning I’m telling them to vote for Trump or that I’m a Trump supporter,” he said. “That’s a false assumption. We live in this two-party system and I think often people feel we wish there were somebody else running.
“To stand on moral principle on an issue is not saying that I’m automatically supporting a party or candidate,” he said.