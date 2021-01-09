Church's stance on abortion made for difficult president choice for Madison bishop

Hying then made his own approach clear: “Personally, I cannot vote for a presidential candidate who advocates for the continued legalization of abortion.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charlie Clark, a member of the liberal Catholic reform group Call to Action, was among those who took Hying’s guidance as telling Catholics they couldn’t vote for Biden, and it further soured him on a bishop whose down-to-earth approach had given him hope.

Clark, of Platteville, pointed to a range of other issues — from the death penalty to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA — on which liberal Catholic groups say Biden’s positions better align with church teachings.

Hying’s stance on the election helped “close the door with regard to any hope of working with this man to bring the Madison Diocese back to a progressive, reasonably run diocese,” he said.

In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Hying said it isn’t that simple.

“Some people took that as meaning I’m telling them to vote for Trump or that I’m a Trump supporter,” he said. “That’s a false assumption. We live in this two-party system and I think often people feel we wish there were somebody else running.