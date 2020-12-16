Christmas tree kerfuffle tests rules on free expression at Capitol

In the absence of any explicit criteria or permitting process for ground floor displays, though, DOA is relying on a section of state administrative code as authority for taking the trees down. It bars decorations and displays from "any state office building or facility without the express written authority of the department."

Given the protests against Walker's anti-union legislation in 2011 — which included a 24/7 "occupation" of the Capitol that lasted 16 days — Sortwell said he understands the need for restrictions on free speech on public property.

But he said it's not as if putting a Christmas tree up in the rotunda is something new.

"They (DOA) basically say they don't have the legal authority to do this," Sortwell said of permitting his tree. But all it would take to allow the tree to remain is "one simple word from the governor."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DOA disagrees. In a Dec. 2 email to Sortwell and Tittl, DOA assistant deputy secretary Olivia Hwang said the "governor cannot override the statutory authority the legislature has vested in SCERB."