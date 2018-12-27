Madison residents looking to dispose of their Christmas trees can do such soon into the New Year as the city will begin the first of two rounds of collection starting Wednesday.
To participate in the first round, trees should be placed at the curb of a public street in a spot that is accessible to city workers by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews are expected to finish the first round by Jan. 18. For those looking to keep their evergreens a little longer, a second round of collection begins on Jan. 22, during which residents should get their trees on the curb by 7 a.m. that day. The second round is expected to run through Feb. 8.
All tree stands -- regardless of their material -- ornaments, decorations, lights, and tree bags must be removed before they can be collected. If Christmas trees become buried in snow, residents are asked to uncover them so Streets Division workers can find them.
People who miss out on both rounds won't have another opportunity for the city to collect their trees until spring brush collection.
Not allowed during Christmas tree collection are wreaths, boughs, evergreen ropes and garlands. Those decorations often include metal or wires that can damage the wood chipper, and instead, they should be thrown into trash bins.
State inspectors are warning Wisconsin residents to either burn their wreaths and other evergreen decorations or place them in a bag before putting them in the trash as an invasive insect has been found in many of the items purchased from large chain stores in the state.
Christmas trees can also be taken to the city's two drop-off sites at 1501 W. Badger Road and 4602 Sycamore Ave., which are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.