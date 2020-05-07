Chris White tapped to lead Wisconsin State Journal; Lee executive to be 16th publisher in 181-year history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee Enterprises has named company executive Chris White as the Wiscsonsin State Journal's next publisher.

White, who currently oversees a group of Lee newspapers in Illinois, Indiana, New York and Wisconsin, including the State Journal, took over Thursday for Tom Wiley, who was named publisher of The Buffalo (N.Y.) News.

He will be the 16th chief executive to lead the 181-year-old newspaper.

White said he looks forward to continuing the paper’s commitment to serving local communities through “outstanding journalism and creative engagement with our readers and advertisers.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Acknowledging the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown have created for the local news industry, White said the company is positioned to emerge from the crisis stronger than it entered.

“It’s a transformational time,” he said. “What we’ve just gone through has proven the importance of local news.”

While continuing to provide local news coverage and a platform for advertisers, White said Lee is pivoting to become a full-service marketing agency, helping clients reach customers through all media, including print, online, social media, broadcast and even billboards by using data and analytics to inform decisions.