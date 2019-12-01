Empty Stocking Club

Volunteer Matthew Boyd unloads boxes of toys in preparation for the Empty Stocking Club's Holiday Toy Depot at Alliant Energy Center in 2017.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Children understand the power of the Empty Stocking Club.

Since 1918, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have partnered to make sure no child is passed over at Christmastime. You generously donate money, and we buy and distribute new toys to families who need help.

One touching trend we’ve seen over the years is that children dig into their own pockets to help youngsters who are less fortunate. They give odd sums of change emptied from a piggy bank and hold penny drives, bake sales and other fundraisers to help.

Some of them even raise money by asking for donations to the Empty Stocking Club in lieu of birthday gifts.

Empty Stocking Club logo

“I hope children get a lot of toys,” Evan Baillies wrote in a note last year. “This is money from my seventh birthday on Dec. 14. I’m giving you $28. Merry Christmas.”

Individual contributions like this from generous members of the community — young and not-so-young alike — are critical to making this effort work.

We collect donations so we can buy nice, new toys for children in need — serving infants and children up to age 18 — and set up a Toy Depot at the Alliant Energy Center to give away the gifts. Parents who need assistance come and choose one toy for each child, picking the item that best suits each child, from a selection that looks a lot like a retail store.

Last year, with your help, the Empty Stocking Club served 3,290 families and distributed more than 13,000 toys. This year, we are hoping to raise $300,000 to meet the community’s needs, and we have collected about $60,000 so far. So if you haven’t had a chance to donate yet, please consider helping us keep this longstanding tradition thriving.

For children whose parents are struggling to provide basic needs, consider what a gift from the Empty Stocking Club can do. It allows them to share in some of the excitement that often comes to young people with the holiday season — and that should come to all of them.

Children like Evan understand this.

In return for your donation, we print the name of every donor in the newspaper as our way of saying thanks and reflecting the generosity of this community. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You may also donate online at go.madison.com/empty-stocking. You can also mail your donation to:

EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

We would also appreciate your gift of time, particularly on Dec. 11. We are seeking volunteers to help set up and run our Toy Depot. You can sign up at go.madison.com/volunteer.

