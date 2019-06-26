PICKEREL — Four children and two adults died and two adults escaped a house fire by jumping from a second-story window, Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadlick reported.
WISN-TV reported that the fire broke out at the multi-family home in the town of Pickerel about 6:20 a.m. and multiple departments responded to the scene.
Shadick told WAOW-TV that the ages of children who died in the fire were 10 months, 1.5 years, 3 years, and 7 years, while the two adults who died were in their early 30s. No names were immediately released.
One of the women who escaped was injured trying to go back in after her baby, Shadick told WAOW.
“You go firefighters, and EMS and everybody has tears in their eyes. How much more tragic can it be,” Shadick told WAOW.
Foul play is not suspected and investigators are seeking a cause of the fire, the stations reported.