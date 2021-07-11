Child tax credit cash to start hitting parents' bank accounts Thursday

While their children swam Tuesday at the Goodman Pool in Madison, Ploeger and Shuda thought such monthly checks are a good idea if they help cut child poverty and hunger. Ploeger said he would "100%" support higher taxes on himself and others to pay for them.

"Families that might have greater need, I think it would have huge benefit for them potentially," said Ploeger, whose children are 7 and 10. "The last thing we want is children going hungry in the midst of a very affluent city and a very affluent state and the most affluent country in the world."

Shuda, whose children are 4 and 7, said that because her daughter was learning from home during the pandemic, she and her partner ended up paying more for child care last year, and that paying for child care for both when they were younger was very expensive.

With payments to families, "I think far more people would be able to work — that financial burden of covering child care's really difficult," she said. "A lot of people have to quit working to stay home."