A young child was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when struck by a car in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Dells resort.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Hotel Rome, a facility that's part of the Mount Olympus Resort complex on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton.
Police were called to the parking lot at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"Bystanders and hotel staff administered first aid prior to arrival of members of the Lake Delton police department and Dells-Delton Ambulance Service," said Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
The child was taken by ambulance to the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport for a Med Flight trip to UW Hospital in Madison.
"Everyone at Mt. Olympus Resort is sending thoughts and prayers to the family," said Jason Hammond, Mt. Olympus safety director.
The age of the child, and if the child was with family staying at the hotel, was not released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident.