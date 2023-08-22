Madison startup Child Health Imprints won the 10th annual Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Pressure Chamber contest Tuesday night Downtown at the Majestic Theatre.

The contest brings together five local startups that pitch for five minutes in front of national investors and a live audience. The winning company receives a "golden suitcase," representing its reserved spot in meetings to be led by the Chamber with top Silicon Valley investment firms this fall, the Chamber said. The Pressure Chamber competition was also held during Forward Fest, Wisconsin's largest technology and entrepreneurship festival.

A crowd of about 100 cheered heartily after each startup pitched its idea.

Child Health Imprints has developed a hardware device paired with software that uses artificial intelligence to help neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, clinicians better care for newborns and premature babies.

The hardware includes a surveillance device and compiles data about the baby's nutrition, laboratory results and more that's organized for clinicians, nurses and parents, according to co-founder and vice president of clinical development Ravneet Kaur during her pitch Tuesday.

Losing a child was she and co-founding CEO Harpeet Singh's motivation for starting the company, she said, adding that Child Health Imprints already has patents for its hardware and is in the process of raising $2.5 million to expand.

The Madison startup, at 504 S. Rosa Road, has four employees, Kaur said.

"Even if you can save one baby, it's a huge accomplishment," she said during. "Clinical efficiency is key."

Four other Madison startups pitched their companies to investors Tuesday night, a field the Chamber referred to as its most diverse cohort of competitors yet.

Those companies were:

Yam Education, which partners with colleges to provide education to students in African countries;

AyrFlow Innovation labs, which is developing a device that can help doctors better monitor the oxygen levels of their patients;

RadUnity, with its technology for addressing inconsistencies in medical imaging; and,

SPEAK.STUDIO, of Brooklyn, with its application that acts as a tool to allow people to organize and monetize their podcasts.

How did winning the golden suitcase, decorated with stickers denoting winners past, affect Kaur and Singh? With wide smiles on their faces, they shouted that it feels "great."