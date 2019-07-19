The Rock County Courthouse in Janesville was evacuated Friday morning when chemicals being mixed to treat the air cooling system produced a chemical cloud.
The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the facilities management area of the Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., the Sheriff's Office said.
"The Courthouse fire alarm system was activated and deputies stationed at the Courthouse began evacuating people from the immediate area of the chemical incident," said Sgt. Shena Kohler, emergency management director.
The air handling system in the Courthouse was shut down so the cloud wouldn't circulate through the building.
"Upon recommendation of public safety personnel and with the authorization of County Board Chair Russ Podzilni, the Courthouse was closed for the day at 9:26 a.m.," Kohler said.
A Facilities Management worker exposed to the chemical cloud was taken to the hospital for treatment, and a deputy was treated at the scene and released.