Restaurateur Dave Heide, who largely suspended operations of Little John's last week, abruptly ending some contracts to provide meals for older adults, has posted on Facebook an anonymous letter that he received asking for his resignation from the nonprofit he founded in 2018.

"We are requesting that David Heide resign as CEO of Little John's," the letter dated Jan. 28 begins. "While David may be a qualified chef, he has seen three of his restaurants close and is not able to effectively manage Little John's."

It continues: "In order for us to continue to make donations to Little John's, there needs to be a new person appointed to the CEO position that has the management experience and the foresight to make the business successful. If he does not resign, we will start a petition seeking that he is replaced and new leadership appointed."

Heide said Thursday that getting an anonymous letter like that sent to his home was discouraging, "But what are you going to do?"

"Haters gonna hate, and here's what I'll say. 'We tried and we failed... None of it is the way I would've chosen to do it. Nothing was done maliciously. Nothing was done with ill intent.' "

Heide said Little John's was producing about 16,000 meals a week for the Madison community, mainly through contracts with the county, schools, senior programs and nonprofits.

He said Thursday that he's had to scale that back to about 2,500 meals but is still operating an evening Meals on Wheels program and providing food to The Beacon homeless day shelter on East Washington Avenue.

Little John's has been operating from above the Verona Athletic Center, 411 Prairie Heights Dr., and was getting reduced rent from the owner. Heide said the landlord gave him plenty of notice that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.

He said the owner was trying to sell the building and having Little John's there was making it difficult. He said he had to curtail operations when a backup kitchen on Madison's North Side fell through at the last minute.

Heide said he had to be out of that kitchen and needed to get his equipment out. "Even now we're struggling to try and get that space emptied out, cleaned out by the 18th... We only have two weeks left to empty out an entire space we've been using for over a year and a half."

Heide also is trying to bring a pay-what-you-can restaurant and commercial kitchen to the Madison area. In 2020, after five years of planning, including three years searching for a location, he signed a lease for the 25,000-square-foot former A1 Furniture & Mattress at 5302 Verona Road in Fitchburg, and he's still fundraising toward that goal.

Heide said he hasn't "taken a penny out of Little John's." He said he got a $100,000 home equity line of credit against his house to make sure he could continue operations. He said he also put in about $80,000 of his own money.

The anonymous letter was inaccurate in saying Heide closed three restaurants. He had Charlie's on Main in Oregon from 2015 until 2020 and closed Liliana's in Fitchburg last year after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place. The first one, Ollie's, opened in mid-December.

Heide said he lost about $200,000 on the contract to do evening Meals on Wheels last year, but kept it going, even offering sliding scale or free meals to seniors who needed it.

He said he had to stop doing Dane County's Meals on Wheels program and another Meals on Wheels for SSM Health at Home. "They've already pivoted. The meals have already restarted for the most part."

Heide said he had to pick the contracts that he could sustain, "that we could do our mission with, and we picked the contracts that didn't have something else ... . It's not like we just kept profitable contracts for the money. We lose a ton of money, like almost $200,000 last year on our evening Meals on Wheels program. But we're keeping it because there isn't a backup for it."

