Charlotte and Oliver were most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020

How do you teach an orangutan to be a mom?
Baby orangutan Keju, Vilas Zoo’s newest addition, is being given around-the-clock care by zoo caregivers while her mother Kawan is taught how to be a parent.
Ronda Schwetz, zoo director and orangutan species survival plan field adviser, said that when Keju was born, Kawan initially acted on her motherly instincts — picking up Keju, inspecting the baby and cleaning her — but when Keju started crying, Kawan “got spooked” and would set the baby down.
“The problem with setting the baby down is that the baby ... needs to cling on to the mother’s hair for a full year,” Schwetz said, which is necessary to keep the baby’s temperature up.
Caretakers took over around the clock, wearing vests with felt strips to keep Keju warm and to teach her how to hang off their arms to mimic how baby orangutans hang off their mom.
Before Keju was born, Kawan had never seen a baby orangutan, Schwetz said. To teach Kawan parenting skills, caregivers use demonstration techniques during visiting sessions.
When Keju cries, they show Kawan how to comfort her, and when they feed the baby with a bottle the caregivers show Kawan where Keju would nurse. Schwetz said apes can easily translate the caregivers’ actions to their own.
Schwetz said Kawan is interested in Keju during visits but has made no indication that she will keep Keju with her at all times, which is critical for Keju’s early development and health.
“(Kawan) will be very clear when she wants the baby full time,” Schwetz said.
Although males are solitary in the wild, Keju’s father, Datu, has expressed positive interest toward his baby.
When he saw the baby, he made a happy noise, which sounds like a giggle, and touched his finger to hers, Schwetz said. He also spontaneously offered his neck to have the baby touch, a sign of affection, which is something Schwetz had never seen before. Datu also likes to participate in the parenting training sessions.
Caregivers do not know when Keju’s parents will be ready to take over. Much of the parenting transition depends on the personality of the parents.
“Datu is really friendly and he’s really eager,” Schwetz said. “Kawan has always been kind of a girl who likes to assess the situation.”
Keju was born April 9 at 4 pounds and is the first female orangutan born in 2015, Schwetz said. Aptly for an orangutan living in Wisconsin, the baby’s name means “cheese” in the Malay language, which is spoken on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, the only natural areas where orangutans are found.