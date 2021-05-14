Charlotte and Oliver were most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2020

In a year that was anything but traditional, traditional names held fast; the lists of last year's most popular Wisconsin baby names are replete with oldies but goodies.

The top five girls names, in order, were: Charlotte, Olivia, Evelyn, Amelia and Emma, according to the Social Security Administration, which doles out Social Security numbers and announced the most popular names Thursday. The top five boys names were Oliver, Liam, Henry, William and Theodore.

Nationally, the top names were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia, and Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William.

Oliver, Liam and Henry retain their top-three slots from 2019 in Wisconsin, while Charlotte and Olivia swapped the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

