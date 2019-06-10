An unattended charcoal grill caused a garage fire in the town of Pleasant Springs Sunday, with nobody hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Door Creek Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Damage was estimated at $5,000.
The initial investigation points to the homeowner's unattended charcoal grill that was just inside the garage," said Lt. Trevor Greiber.
The residents were out of their house and the detached garage was fully engulfed in fire when the first units arrived.
Firefighters from McFarland, Cottage Grove and Stoughton assisted at the scene.
Door Creek Road was closed for about an hour between Highway MN and Koshkonong Road while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.