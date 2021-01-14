'Change is possible': Madison leaders launch PSA in effort to stem gun violence

Corey Marionneaux said he "straddled the fence" growing up, earning good grades in college but also getting involved in criminal activities. For those struggling to survive, violence can become a lifestyle, he said, and transitioning to something positive is continuous work.
"When I was younger — if I would have had the opportunity to know of all the resources that's offered today — I believe I would have been a much better person at a much younger age," Marionneaux, founder of the Black Men Coalition of Dane County, said during a news conference Thursday.
Seeking to offer those resources — and following a sharp increase in shootings last year — Madison leaders are hoping a new public service announcement about gun violence will resonate with youth caught up in the juvenile justice system.
The group released Thursday the five-minute video as part of a partnership to mentor justice-involved youth by connecting them to adults who have similar experience with violence, incarceration and poverty.
In the PSA, speakers talk about their experience with gun violence, including a man who is asked how many people he knows that have died from gun violence and responses "over 30," and how they've risen out of it.
"The video was very powerful, very emotional and very needed," Rafael Ragland, a local filmmaker who helped produced the PSA and the father to the half sister of Anisa Scott, an 11-year-old girl killed in a shooting last August, said during the news conference.
United Way of Dane County President and CEO Renee Moe, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and other leaders said the partnership is seeking 40 people to volunteer as mentors in three programs run collectively by five organizations.
The partnership — referred to as Opportunity Youth Cross Sector Coalition — was established in 2018 as a way to reach at-risk youth. With a rise in gun violence in Madison and nationally, the group decided to roll out a PSA this year to "push out a very important call to action for mentorship," Ozanne said.
In 2020, the city recorded 250 "shots fired" incidents, according to Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg, representing a 74% increase from the 144 shots fired incidents in 2019.
Mentors are being sought for three programs:
- Brotha' from Anotha' Motha' through Trained to Grow Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County
- Dear Diary through Charles Hamilton Houston Institute Inc.
- Drive to Succeed through JustDane (formerly Madison-area Urban Ministry) and Operation Fresh Start
Those interested in becoming a mentor or youth looking to connect with a mentor can visit volunteeryourtime.org and click on "Mentor Local Youth Today."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, County Executive Joe Parisi said he would occasionally visit the Juvenile Detention Center inside the City-County Building and ask youth what their challenges and needs are.
"All of them talked about the need to have a caring adult they could turn to who wasn't a parent, who they could confide in, who they could trust," he said. "One young man said to me, 'I just want someone I can call to tell me not to go do something stupid.'"