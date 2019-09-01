As jubilant Jewish music boomed through the streets Sunday on Madison’s Near West Side, dozens of Jews sang in Hebrew, laughed, clapped, jumped and danced in circles.
Children stomped and cheered, arm in arm, atop a truck that led a parade of people celebrating the completion of a new Torah scroll for Chabad of Madison, a synagogue on Regent Street.
Local Jewish leaders took turns carrying the scroll under a traditional canopy during the procession from Hotel RED on Monroe Street to the synagogue’s location at 1722 Regent St., where the scroll will be housed.
Avremel Matusof, rabbi at Chabad of Madison, dabbed sweat from his forehead that had accumulated while he danced and sang in the streets. He said the celebration is a “once in a generation” kind of event, and compared the gleeful energy to that of a wedding or bar mitzvah.
“This is the most joyous occasion we can have,” Matusof said. “It was amazing to be on Regent Street and just let it all loose. The true energy and joy was really very palpable and very powerful.”
The Torah, which consists of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, is the primary text of Judaism. It contains Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.
Before the procession, Shaim Pape, a scribe from New York, dipped a quill in an ink well and filled in the last few sentences of Deuteronomy on the scroll.
The creation of the scroll was a yearlong project, starting with the piecing together of 62 to 84 sheets of parchment paper that were cured, tanned and scraped by a scribe in Israel. Laws within Judaism govern the process, and any small mistake would render the scroll invalid.
Commissioned by the Madison Chabad Jewish Community, the scroll is meticulously outlined and filled in with a quill. The scribe in Israel worked on the scroll for 10 months, and Pape completed the final two months of work.
The Torah scroll contains exactly 304,805 letters, which spell out 613 commandments Jews live by. The 613th commandment is to write a Torah.
James Stein, of Madison, said one way to fulfill the law is by writing one letter of the Torah, and all who attended Sunday’s celebration had the chance to do. As Pape filled in the final letters of the scroll, people were able to hold onto the end of his quill and assist with writing a Torah.
“I’ve got goosebumps to be honest,” Stein said after filling in his letter.
“For me, it’s fulfilling my life’s destiny. It’s the last final commandment that all Jewish people are supposed to fulfill as part of their life. And because they’re so rare, not everyone in their life has the opportunity to do it.”
The last time a new scroll came to Madison was in 2011 for the Rohr Chabad House at UW-Madison, Stein said.
Matusof said there is also a symbolic element to each person helping write one letter of the scroll. He said God, the Jewish people and the Torah are all one, and each letter represents a person.
“If one letter is cracked, the whole Torah becomes invalid,” Matusof said. “It’s crucial that every letter is done right because every person matters. Every person is the world.”
Susan Lipp, 77, had tears in her eyes after she held onto the quill and wrote her single letter. In honor of the occasion, she wore a golden Star of David necklace that her mother had given her the day before she died. She called the experience “extraordinarily beautiful.”
The Torah scroll will be used for Shabbat and holiday services at Chabad of Madison, including the two-day holiday of Rosh Hashanah, beginning this year on Sept. 30.
Matusof said he was grateful for the opportunity to bring a new Torah to his synagogue and overjoyed to march it through the streets of Madison.
“We’re proud of what we have to share,” Matusof said. “Even in the face of sometimes darkness and sometimes some hate, our message is we’re going to spread love and light, and dance and sing.”