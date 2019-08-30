Members of Madison's Jewish community will celebrate the completion of a new Torah scroll for Chabad of Madison Sunday.
Celebrants will gather at Hotel RED, 1501 Monroe St., at 11 a.m. before parading a few blocks with the Torah scroll under a traditional canopy to Chabad of Madison, 1722 Regent St., where the scroll will be housed.
The Torah contains the first five books of the Hebrew Bible -- Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy -- and is the primary document of Judaism, containing within it all of the biblical laws of the faith.
The scroll was meticulously made, using between 62 and 84 sheets of parchment that were cured, tanned and scraped according to Jewish law, according to a statement from Chabad of Madison. Containing exactly 304,805 handwritten letters, Torah scrolls take months to complete.
The Madison Chabad Jewish Community commissioned the scroll, which was primarily written by a scribe in Israel. Community members will be able to offer donations at varying levels to be assisted by a certified ritual scribe in adding the final letters and words to the scroll Sunday.
"This Torah scroll from the Land of Israel is a beautiful addition to our community as it represents the unbroken chain of Jewish tradition and survival,” said Avremel Matusof, rabbi at Chabad of Madison. “The ancient though timeless wisdom contained in this scroll is the essence of our identity as Jews.”
Following the procession, Chabad of Madison will host a luncheon with family-friendly entertainment. The event is open to the public.