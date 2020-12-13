Chabad of Madison lights 10-foot Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah in socially-distanced ceremony

In a year of hardship and darkness for many during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Chabad of Madison brought a bit of light to the city Sunday with the lighting of a Menorah to celebrate the fourth day of Hanukkah.
As the sun set, the Regent Street synagogue hosted a socially-distanced lighting ceremony in a parking lot at Hilldale Shopping Center. More than 50 cars lined up in rows behind the 10-foot tall Menorah and a building that had a video about Hanukkah projected up on its wall.
A woman on stilts dressed up in the colors of the Israeli flags walked through the lines of cars to make everyone feel included in the celebration. Children popped up out of sunroofs and car windows to wave at her and giggle. Others stayed nestled in their cars and called family members via video.
Attendees listened to the service from their car radios so they could keep warm from the cold and stay safe from potentially spreading the coronavirus. They were joined by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who spoke outside. Gov. Tony Evers appeared via video.
"Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah comes this year at a time when we could use a little light, a little hope and a whole lot of celebrating our resilience together — even if we are apart," Evers said.
Hanukkah is the celebration of a miracle that happened more than 2,000 years ago when the ancient temple in Jerusalem was re-sanctified by Jewish warriors after it had been desecrated by the Greek-Syrian army. According to legend, there was only enough sanctified oil to burn for one day, but it burned for eight, which is why Hanukkah is eight days and includes candle lighting.
"It's a holiday that really signifies the perseverance, and how a little bit of light can really dispel so much darkness," Chabad of Madison Rabbi Avremel Matusof said.
Jews typically celebrate by eating food fried in oil, playing Dreidel, spending time with family and lighting another candle of the Menorah each day. Matusof said adding a candle symbolizes adding "a little bit of goodness and kindness."
Matusof said the message of Hanukkah is even more relevant this year as many struggle financially, emotionally and physically during the COVID-19 crisis. He said it was "amazing" to be with his community to celebrate and support them, even if everyone was in their cars.
Both Parisi and Mahoney wished attendees a happy Hanukkah while speaking through a microphone that was broadcast to the radio. Parisi encouraged people to support those who are vulnerable and need help.
"We can see the light, but it's still in the distance," Parisi said. "We must use the hope represented in that light to keep us going on the final leg of this difficult journey."
Mahoney said even though it "has been a challenging year for all of us," the promise of a vaccine gives him hope.
Said Matusof: "We thank God for the blessings that we have, and we're looking forward to brighter times."
