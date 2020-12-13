Chabad of Madison lights 10-foot Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah in socially-distanced ceremony

In a year of hardship and darkness for many during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Chabad of Madison brought a bit of light to the city Sunday with the lighting of a Menorah to celebrate the fourth day of Hanukkah.

As the sun set, the Regent Street synagogue hosted a socially-distanced lighting ceremony in a parking lot at Hilldale Shopping Center. More than 50 cars lined up in rows behind the 10-foot tall Menorah and a building that had a video about Hanukkah projected up on its wall.

A woman on stilts dressed up in the colors of the Israeli flags walked through the lines of cars to make everyone feel included in the celebration. Children popped up out of sunroofs and car windows to wave at her and giggle. Others stayed nestled in their cars and called family members via video.

Attendees listened to the service from their car radios so they could keep warm from the cold and stay safe from potentially spreading the coronavirus. They were joined by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who spoke outside. Gov. Tony Evers appeared via video.

"Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah comes this year at a time when we could use a little light, a little hope and a whole lot of celebrating our resilience together — even if we are apart," Evers said.