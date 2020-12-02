Centro Hispano is one of 61 recipients of Kids Fund help this year

Among the 61 local nonprofits that received grants from the Capital Times Kids Fund during 2020 was Centro Hispano, the nearly 40-year-old organization that serves Dane County’s Hispanic community and which has a wide network of programs serving Latino youth.

In addition to a $3,000 grant to promote healthy eating, the Kids Fund board this year granted an additional $7,052 to the Latino Consortium for Action Emergency Relief Fund, which provides emergency financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic to the children of undocumented immigrants in our area. Centro Hispano is part of the consortium.

All told, the Kids Fund awarded $180,000 to programs that address the challenges facing young people who might otherwise fall through the cracks. The donations are all made possible by readers of the Cap Times who make their own contributions of all sizes.

Donations can be mailed to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708, or they can be made online at thekidsfund.org. Just click on the "donate" button and make a contribution with your credit card.

Following is a list of recent donations:

Rosalie Breitenbach, Madison: $125

Perry Offerdahl, Madison: $10