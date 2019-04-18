The plastic milk jug is familiar to most consumers but its days may be numbered after new equipment supporting technology for non-refrigerated dairy products arrives at the state's top dairy research center at UW-Madison.
The Center for Dairy Research is receiving $650,000 in grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to create a pilot program that will produce and bottle non-refrigerated dairy products for analysis by businesses interested in the technology, CDR director John Lucey said Thursday.
"I don't know if this is going to replace our gallon jugs, but it could be a completely different way of drinking milk," Lucey said.
Traditional and new forms of milk with different flavors as well as recovery and sports drinks that can compete with other beverages and products that don't require refrigeration before they are opened are among the products that CDR will develop in the program, according to Lucey.
"The sky is the limit" with what can be produced with the new technology that will make dairy products more convenient for consumers to purchase, he said.
"It's not just regular milk but all kinds of a new generation of milks and beverages. They can be drinks with different flavors, all kinds of exotic types of products. I think there's a lot of opportunity to create new beverages and new types of products," Lucey said.
Other countries have used the aseptic technology for years and the U.S. is just beginning to show interest. The CDR applied for the grants because no facilities in the United States are doing aseptic research for small-scale quantities of production, which is what interests the state's dairy processors, according to Lucey.
"We had identified this as a big gap and a barrier to people who want to create new beverages," Lucey said.
The CDR is receiving $400,000 from WEDC and $250,000 from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin -- formerly the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board -- to purchase equipment for the program. Lucey is hoping another $150,000 needed to complete the equipment purchases for the program will come from within the dairy industry, Lucey said.
Besides making it easier for dairy producers to export their products, Lucey believes the technology also will make dairy products available in more places and forms in the United States.
"Traditional milk is very highly regulated by the federal government and is very challenging to do a lot of innovation because of all their rules. But if you made a beverage and didn't call it standard milk, you could still provide high nutrition, taste and flavor and a lot of convenience and you don't have as much barriers to innovation," he said.