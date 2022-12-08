Census: Incomes rise 7.3% in Dane County, but many households lag far behind

The incomes of Black and Latino households in Dane County remain far lower than their white counterparts, according to new U.S. Census data released on Thursday.

Between 2017 and 2021, the median income of Black households was roughly half that of white households, and Latinos made about a third less.

Over those five years, the median income for Black households in Dane County was $39,800, the median income for Latino households was $53,800, and it was $82,300 for white households. Those figures are adjusted for inflation.

But compared with the previous five-year period, the growth in income for people of color was higher than white households.

Black household median incomes here grew 32% compared with a nationwide increase of 20%. White incomes grew 13%, and Latino incomes grew 23%.

The latest reminder of Dane County’s racial disparities comes amid an influx of millions into Madison’s South Side for economic, cultural and educational projects.

Projects such as the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, a new Centro Hispano and Madison Area Technical College’s Goodman South campus are designed to improve the lives of people of color.

The overall median income in Dane County was $78,452, a 7.3% increase since the last survey five years ago, when it was $73,131. The state’s median household income was $67,080 in the latest survey.

According to the survey, 38.2% of Dane County households earned at least $100,000, and 9.9% earned $200,000 or more.

About 10.8% of Dane County residents lived in poverty, which was about the same as the state as a whole.

The county had a much higher rate of people who held at least a bachelor’s degree — 53% compared with the state average of 31.5%.

Nationally, the household median income was $69,021, with a growth from the survey five years ago of about 10% and slightly higher than Wisconsin’s growth of 8.8%.

Northern Wisconsin well outpaced the rest of the state in gains made by residents. Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Polk, Rusk and Vilas counties saw their median income grow between 15 and 20%.

A part of the U.S. Census, the American Community Survey offers a snapshot of the country’s population across many categories, including housing, transportation, education and poverty.

Despite rising incomes, people nationwide struggled to keep up with the rising cost of housing. Nearly 50% of renters spent more than 30% of their income on rent, the threshold for being considered burdened by housing costs, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Dane County, about 45% of renters spent that much of their money on rent.