Cell phone ping alerted authorities that Highland Park suspect might be in Madison

A cell phone ping in the Madison area informed authorities that the accused shooter of an Independence Day parade in Highland Park might have come to Wisconsin, Madison police said.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, the Madison Police Department received a call from federal authorities telling them that the cell phone of Robert Crimo III, who was charged with killing seven people in Highland Park, pinged once in the "Madison area," said police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. While one ping off a Madison-area cell tower was not enough to provide Crimo's exact location or even indicate he was in the city, Madison Police began calling in its SWAT team in soon after.

By 5:30 p.m., the FBI formally requested a SWAT team from MPD, Fryer said. Soon after, the FBI told the department that they had shifted their focus to Middleton, which uses the Dane County Sheriff Office's SWAT resources, Fryer said . MPD kept its SWAT team ready in Shorewood Hills in the event that Crimo was in the area and crossed back into Madison, according to Fryer. The department notified the village of its presence, she said.

Through the incident, MPD was not aware that Crimo had contemplated a second shooting in Madison, and received no formal alerts about the investigation, Fryer said. The Department did not learn about the possibility of an attack until Wednesday morning, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said on Wednesday.