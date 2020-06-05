'Celebration of life': Madison protesters honor Breonna Taylor with birthday party in park

People young and old came in support of racial justice, with children as young as 5 years old helping to set up the event. Later in the evening, children's faces lit up as they watched a magic show and played with glow sticks.

Juju Bonilla, 22, said she was proud of the number of people who came to recognize Taylor’s life.

“Everyone is here trying to make a change in the world,” Bonilla said. “We’re bringing justice for Breonna and coming together as a community to discuss the changes we need to see in America.”

Bonilla said change "starts with young people," a sentiment that was echoed by Urban Triage founder Brandi Grayson and Freedom Inc. co-executive director M. Adams. The two encouraged the crowd to continue in seeking justice for black people who have been killed by police officers.

Though the organizers may be young, Adams said they are a force to be reckoned with and should be taken as seriously as adult activists.

“If anything, the youth movement is more legitimate,” she said. “It’s well-documented that when black folks were enslaved in this country, it was actually youth who led a lot of the escape and rebellions. That’s still true, and it’s continuing to happen."