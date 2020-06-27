Celebrated Wisconsin State Journal photographer L. Roger Turner dies at 84

L. Roger Turner had the patience to wait for the right photograph, and a knack for composition that was widely admired by his colleagues and competitors.
A photojournalist of uncommon skill and accomplishment, Turner had a reputation as a kind, thoughtful and empathetic person with a warm sense of humor. The longtime Wisconsin State Journal photographer’s death Friday at age 84 is being mourned by his family and many of the photographers he mentored over his decades-long career.
“He was a photographer’s photographer,” said Carolyn Pflasterer, who worked at the State Journal from 1978 to 1998. “His photos said something to the reader, whether it was evoking an emotion or giving readers a really strong idea of the subject.”
Turner joined the State Journal in 1966 and retired in 1997, creating some of the most iconic news photos of Madison along the way.
He was on the scene of the Black student protests on UW-Madison’s campus in 1969. He photographed presidents Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, and hundreds of public employees and everyday citizens. He shot the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, the plane that delivered Otis Redding to his death in Lake Monona, and physical and emotional wreckage in the aftermath of a tornado in Barneveld.
Turner lived with several health issues toward the end of his life, including cancer, said daughter Kim Turner. He had been receiving hospice services at home and died at a local inpatient facility.
“He was a very compassionate man who cared deeply about other people,” Kim Turner said. “He paid a great deal of attention to the ethics of photojournalism and loved the work that he did.”
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Yvonne, son Scott Turner, and daughters Lori Frisch, Kelly Rehbeck and Kim Turner.
‘Sensitive quality’
Mark Perlstein was an intern and part-time staffer at the State Journal in the early 1970s, and among many fledgling photographers who learned the ropes from Turner. He lives in a suburb of Dallas, Texas, and serves as a contributing photo editor at Success magazine.
“Roger’s friendship and mentoring meant a lot to me then and really helped me launch my career at an early age,” he said. “He was a great teacher. He was patient and had a very sensitive quality about himself and his photography. His friendship and professional support gave me a big boost in life and in my career.”
Such support extended to photographers at other newspapers. Bruce Fritz, a photographer with The Capital Times from 1969 to 1977, was another beneficiary of Turner’s informal mentorship. He recalled the challenge of covering the same event as Turner, and relishing the opportunity to see his mastery of technique in action.
“It was like through osmosis, from just being around him,” he said. “Our darkrooms when we were on Doty Street were like 20 feet apart. Whenever I’d catch up on my deadlines, I would go pop in on Roger. He was a magnificent printer and photographer. He was a great mentor, even though we were competition.”
The two remained friends through the decades.
Proud mentor
Pflasterer stayed in touch with Turner through “shooters’ breakfasts” with working and retired photographers in Madison.
“Roger was the best,” she said. “He set the standard for everybody. He was a photojournalist that everybody on the staff and around the state aspired to. He could assess a situation so well and so fast and come back with some of the most wonderful photographs. I always wondered how he did that; he had such a great eye. He just knew how to compose a photo right on the spot and never hesitated.”
She also admired Turner’s ability to tell stories and convey emotions and ideas with his photography. He seemingly sensed the essence of subjects immediately.
“Roger never let readers of the State Journal down,” Pflasterer said. “When he went on an assignment, he almost always came back with art that readers could relate to. More than anything, he taught me how to be a photojournalist, not just a photographer.”
Perlstein remained close friends with Turner and spoke with him on the phone a couple of weeks before his death.
“It was important for Roger to reach out to photographers he had mentored early in our careers,” he said. “He was proud to have mentored as many young people as he did.”
