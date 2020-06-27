Celebrated Wisconsin State Journal photographer L. Roger Turner dies at 84

“He was a very compassionate man who cared deeply about other people,” Kim Turner said. “He paid a great deal of attention to the ethics of photojournalism and loved the work that he did.”

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Yvonne, son Scott Turner, and daughters Lori Frisch, Kelly Rehbeck and Kim Turner.

‘Sensitive quality’

Mark Perlstein was an intern and part-time staffer at the State Journal in the early 1970s, and among many fledgling photographers who learned the ropes from Turner. He lives in a suburb of Dallas, Texas, and serves as a contributing photo editor at Success magazine.

“Roger’s friendship and mentoring meant a lot to me then and really helped me launch my career at an early age,” he said. “He was a great teacher. He was patient and had a very sensitive quality about himself and his photography. His friendship and professional support gave me a big boost in life and in my career.”

Such support extended to photographers at other newspapers. Bruce Fritz, a photographer with The Capital Times from 1969 to 1977, was another beneficiary of Turner’s informal mentorship. He recalled the challenge of covering the same event as Turner, and relishing the opportunity to see his mastery of technique in action.