Celebrate the weekend with music, theater, art fairs and more

It’s a huge weekend for Christmas lovers — and shoppers and arts fans in general. There’s so much to choose from:

“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914”: A story of music, camaraderie and peace during wartime on the Western Front in 1914, presented by Four Seasons Theatre. Through Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, in the Playhouse theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets: $20 to $35; student rush $15 with ID. fourseasonstheatre.com

Noon Musicale: Free concert featuring Mark Valenti, piano, at noon Friday, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, fusmadison.org/musicales.

A Madison Symphony Christmas: Madison Symphony favorite Adriana Zabala joins Broadway star and UW-Madison alum Nate Stampley, the MSO, Madison Youth Choirs, Mount Zion Gospel Choir and Madison Symphony Chorus with music director John DeMain at this annual holiday concert; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets: $20 to $90, madisonsymphony.org.

“Peter and the Starcatcher”: University Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical directed by Jessica Lanius, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., $9 to $26, theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets.

“Disco for Ukraine”: VO5 performs this fundraiser on Friday at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m, $20 suggested donation, www.facebook.com/escmadison.

Free Community Carol Sing: Sing along with the Overture Concert Organ and Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek, plus hundreds of your neighbors at 11 a.m. Saturday in Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St, free, overture.org.

Hmong New Year Celebration: Madison Area Technical College community celebrates the Hmong New Year with cultural dance performances, instrumental musicians and other artists, vendors, ball toss and family activities, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in room D1630, MATC Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. Free and open to the public, but tickets required. Reserve tickets at madisoncollege.edu/about/news/celebrate-hmong-new-year-madison-college-0.

Elvehjem: Holiday in the Park: Elvehjem Neighborhood Association hosts a holiday event with music, Santa, limited carriage rides and a bonfire, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Elvehjem Park, 1202 Painted Post Drive, free, www.theena.org/holiday-in-the-park.

Music at Edgewood College: Hear the college’s 94th annual Christmas concert featuring Edgewood College Chorale, Chamber Singers, Guitar Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra and Concert Band at 7 p.m., Saturday, McKinley Performing Arts Center, 2219 Monroe St. Tickets $10 in support of the Edward Walters Music Scholarship, www.edgewood.edu/christmas-concert.

HolidayFest Arts and Crafts Fair: Annual event with more than 80 vendors, music and prizes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. Admission $1, cityofmadison.com/parks/wpcrc.

Madison Fair Trade: Holiday festival featuring artisan food, clothing and arts and crafts from around the world, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, free, www.fairtrademadison.org.

Odyssey Project Holiday Bazaar: Holiday items handmade by Odyssey Project students, plus food and fellowship, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park St., odyssey.wisc.edu.

MOM’s Holiday Art Fair: Community artists selling a range of arts and crafts. Portion of the proceeds benefit Middleton Outreach Ministry programs to fight hunger and homelessness. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 2551 Parmenter St., Middleton, free, momhelps.org/events/holiday-art-market.

The Crafty Fair: Close to 100 makers sell their goods at this Goodman Community Center holiday event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Brassworks, 214 Waubesa St., and (Saturday only) Ironworks, 149 Waubesa St., free, thecraftyfair.com.

Art and Gift Fair: Weekends: An array of artists sell their work at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, mmoca.org.

Holiday Bazaar for ALNC: Unique food and gifts are for sale at at this benefit event for the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, free, aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.

Capitol Christmas concert: The Capitol Christmas Pageant returns to the state Capitol rotunda for its 98th year on Sunday, featuring singers and musicians from McFarland High School, Madison’s East, Memorial and La Follette high schools, Edgewood High School and Queen of Peace Elementary School. Performances at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m, free, www.facebook.com/capitolpageant.

UW-Madison Winter Choral Concert: The university’s Concert Choir, Treble Choir and Madrigal Singers perform their annual winter concert at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday in the Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave, free, music.wisc.edu/concerts-events.

Run Santa Run: Don your elf/Santa/reindeer apparel for a 5K run in Downtown Madison at 3 p.m. Sunday, Capitol Square, 20 W. Mifflin St. Race fee is $35 to $50, runsantarun5k.com.

Lil’ Badger Holiday Toy Consignment Sale: Pre-owned toys and children’s clothing, with a portion of proceeds to benefit Monona Parks & Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. Pre-sale for selected groups. Public sale is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona, free admission, lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com.

New Glarus Christkindli Market: Outdoor Christmas market with vendors in decorated mini chalets, carolers, Santa visits, Swiss alphorn and sleigh rides, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, www.swisstown.com/events-ng/christkindli2022.

Christmas in the Grove: Weekend of events including parade, breakfast with Santa, shopping, tree lighting and caroling in Cottage Grove. Schedule at www.cottagegrovechamber.com/christmas-in-the-grove.html.

Holiday Gift Market, Verona: Pop-up sale from the Crimson Artists Collective offering artisan works and home goods at a “shop local” event, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Prairie Oaks Center, 1031 North Edge Trail, Verona, www.crimsonartistcollective.com/events.

Immersive Van Gogh: Touring immersive experience based on the works of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh through Jan. 8, Greenway Station, 1700 Deming Way, Middleton, in the former DSW space. Timed admissions. Tickets $40 to $55, www.vangoghmadison.com.

Press Play: Recorded Sound from Groove to Stream: Final weeks for this historical exhibit from the Mills Music Library and Wisconsin Music Archives, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 22 at Memorial Library, Room 976, 728 State St. Free. Playlist also online: www.library.wisc.edu/music/2022/09/07/press-play-recorded-sound-from-groove-to-stream.

Holiday lights: Pay a nighttime visit to the many outdoor light displays. Drive-through display at Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, through Jan. 1, free, but donations appreciated. Walk through Vilas Zoo for Zoo Lights, with displays, carousel rides and visits with Santa through Dec. 23, 702 S. Randall Ave., $10, pre-purchase timed tickets online only at www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights. Holiday lights are on display at Waunakee’s Village Park, 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31, donations. Shine On Madison: Holiday light displays through Jan. 13 on State Street and Capitol Square, free.