Madison-area Catholics chose their words carefully Sunday as they mourned the death the night before of Bishop Robert Morlino, whose outspoken conservatism over 15 years as head of the Madison Diocese drew praise from fellow traditionalists and dismay from more liberal church members in an area of the country known for its left-leaning politics.
Morlino died Saturday night following what the Diocese described as a "cardiac event" Wednesday during a routine procedure at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Diocese spokesman Brent King confirmed that Morlino never regained consciousness.
"His passing is very sad for me," said Jan Schmelzer, a 72-year-old member and usher at St. Bernard Parish on Madison's East Side, "but my emotions are just a bit mixed."
Morlino quickly became a polarizing force after his installation on Aug. 1, 2003, gaining a national reputation for vigorously opposing abortion and same-sex unions. Under his tenure, more young men studied to become priests, Latin masses have made a comeback in some areas and priests have been encouraged to use only boys and seminarians as altar servers.
In announcing his death, the Diocese said Morlino's three priorities were to "increase the number and quality of the men ordained to the diocesan priesthood, to instill a greater sense of reverence throughout the entire diocese ... and to challenge Catholic institutions in the diocese to live out their professed faith in Jesus Christ, risen from the dead, through their ministry in the secular community."
John Wiesman, 57, a pianist and member of Saint John the Baptist Church in Waunakee, said he "totally respected what (Morlino) was trying to do."
But "he certainly hit a couple of flashpoints," he said, pointing specifically to Morlino's decision not to align himself with religious leaders who condemned the 2011 law Act 10, which severely curtailed the rights of public sector unions.
"That rubbed a lot of people badly," Wiesman said. "Otherwise he was certainly kind of counter to the -- I'll throw out that German term -- the cultural zeitgeist."
Chris Mallon, 51, also a member and usher at St. Bernard, said Morlino "was kind of old school and going backwards in the direction of the church instead of forward."
As one example, he pointed to Morlino's push to remodel diocese churches, including costly changes to St. Bernard.
"A lot of people thought that that didn't really help the parish or the diocese," he said.
He and others declined to say whether they thought Morlino was a good fit for Madison.
"We're all individuals," Schmelzer said. "We all have our own thoughts. That's not to say that my thoughts are better than somebody else's or more correct than somebody else's. And anytime somebody's in a leadership position, they're always going to be in a position to be criticized."
The announcement of Morlino's death followed a series of increasingly urgent messages over the weekend on Facebook and elsewhere for prayers after Morlino suffered an apparent heart attack.
King said late Friday, "the decision was made not to trouble people for Thanksgiving Day, but at this time it is appropriate to notify the faithful and all people of good will, and to request your prayers."
By early Saturday evening, however, the Diocese was seeking "urgent prayers" for Morlino, adding "our hope lays in a miracle" for the bishop’s recovery.
"Whereas yesterday morning held a number of good reasons for hope for the recovery of the bishop, today has been filled with a number of disappointments in that regard," the diocese’s vicar general, Msgr. James Bartylla, said in a post on Facebook Saturday.
"Unfortunately, matters have continued to turn for the worst and it is likely that our hope lays in a miracle at this point," Bartylla said, adding, "I would ask that in addition to prayers for a miracle, you would also pray that if and when the time comes, the Bishop would be given the grace of a happy death and look soon upon the face of our God."
An all-night prayer vigil of Adoration had been called for Saturday night into Sunday morning at Holy Name Heights. After the announcement of Morlino's death, the vigil continued, "now for the repose of his soul," the Diocese said.
Tom Evans, 83, attends St. Dennis Catholic Church on Madison's East Side but was raised in St. Bernard and was attending Mass there Sunday morning.
"You either loved him or hated him," Evans said. "I think you need to let everybody come into church" and Morlino "was pretty exclusive."
St. Bernard member Im Spears, 71, said she "always believed that (Morlino) was a great leader, and he's very devout."