Cat dies but no humans injured in Southeast Side Madison house fire

A cat died but otherwise no one was injured in a house fire Wednesday on Madison's Southeast Side.

The Fire Department said in a news release that people reported smoke coming from the home in the 300 block of East Dean Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

No one was there at the time so firefighters forced entry and found thick black smoke near the floor and put out a fire in the basement.

A cat was rescued during the incident but oxygen and resuscitation was not enough to save its life.

Three people were displaced due to damage from the fire, which remains under investigation.

