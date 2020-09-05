Cast of 'The Princess Bride' reuniting for script reading to support Wisconsin Democrats

Inconceivable!
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host an exclusive live-streamed script reading of "The Princess Bride" by most of the film’s original cast as well as special guests and comedian Patton Oswalt in a fundraising effort to support Democratic candidates ahead of the November election.
The online event will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 13, four days before absentee ballots are scheduled to be sent out across the state.
The idea came to event organizers with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin after the success of a live-streamed reunion of "West Wing" cast members, led by Madisonian Bradley Whitford — who played fictional White House deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman on the show — for a taping of West Wing Weekly, a show specific podcast, during the online DNC in August.
The live-streamed podcast taping brought four of the show’s cast members together and acted as a fundraiser to support the Democratic Party.
The event’s success got the gears moving in the minds of organizers as they searched for other similar ways to virtually engage both politically savvy donors as well as those who might not be as tuned in to politics.
They landed on a cast reunion and live streamed script reading of the 1987 film, a personal favorite of Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman Ben Wikler — who quoted the movie during a toast at his sister’s wedding — and a piece of film with a cult following that Wikler hopes will broaden the electorate.
By chance, a staffer with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin was a childhood friend of Cary Elwes, who plays masked ("They’re terribly comfortable. I think everyone will be wearing them in the future") swashbuckling hero Westley. Elwes jumped on the idea when approached about it and began recruiting the rest of the cast, Wikler said Saturday.
Other original cast members billed as part of the performance include Robin Wright (Princess Buttcerup), Chris Sarandon (Prince Humperdink), Mandy Patinkin (Inigo Montoya), Wallace Shawn (Vizzini), Billy Crystal (Miracle Max) and Carol Kane (Valerie).
Both Elwes and film director Rob Reiner, who is also billed to make an appearance, are “very concerned about another four years of Donald Trump and they know Wisconsin is the key to the election,” Wikler said.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is working hand-in-six-fingered-glove with the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign, and to elect Democrats up and down the ticket to turn the state blue, Wikler said.
The reunion will feature a live-streamed script reading by most of the original cast of the movie, and the appearance of a special guest followed by a Q&A moderated by Oswalt.
Wisconsin Democrats are asking for donations in any amount above $1 in exchange for access to the exclusive live stream. Funds raised will go toward Wisconsin Democratic Party infrastructure, including continued hires throughout the election season, digital ad buys and other means to support the party through the November election.
Since the announcement of the event on Friday, the organization has seen a staggering amount of interest and thousands of donations, though Wikler was unable to provide specific numbers.
”People are coming together to make good things happen and that’s what the country needs,” he said. “It gives me hope for the election and for the country.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.