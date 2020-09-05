Cast of 'The Princess Bride' reuniting for script reading to support Wisconsin Democrats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inconceivable!

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host an exclusive live-streamed script reading of "The Princess Bride" by most of the film’s original cast as well as special guests and comedian Patton Oswalt in a fundraising effort to support Democratic candidates ahead of the November election.

The online event will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 13, four days before absentee ballots are scheduled to be sent out across the state.

The idea came to event organizers with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin after the success of a live-streamed reunion of "West Wing" cast members, led by Madisonian Bradley Whitford — who played fictional White House deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman on the show — for a taping of West Wing Weekly, a show specific podcast, during the online DNC in August.

The live-streamed podcast taping brought four of the show’s cast members together and acted as a fundraiser to support the Democratic Party.

The event’s success got the gears moving in the minds of organizers as they searched for other similar ways to virtually engage both politically savvy donors as well as those who might not be as tuned in to politics.