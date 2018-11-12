The state Department of Health Services said Monday there are now six confirmed cases of a rare illness that can cause muscle weakness and paralysis, mostly affecting children.
Five of the six people affected by acute flaccid myelitis are children, said department spokeswoman Jennifer Miller. Four of the patients are from the southeastern part of the state, and two are in southern part, she said.
Across 25 states, there have been 80 confirmed cases of the illness during 2018 through the end of October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis include sudden arm or leg weakness and loss of muscle tone and reflexes. Some people have droopy faces or eyelids, difficulty swallowing or slurred speech. The CDC said anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.
In late October, the state said it had confirmed two cases of the illness and was investigating six others.
Acute flaccid myelitis and other neurological conditions likely have a variety of causes, such as viruses and environmental toxins, but the cause in most cases of the illness is unknown, the CDC said. The agency encourages people to practice disease prevention strategies like making sure they are up-to-date on vaccines and washing their hands.